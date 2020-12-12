It was reported by Fightful yesterday that several main roster WWE stars have been sent back to the Performance Center for additional training. Vince McMahon is reportedly upset with the level of ability of the wrestlers involved.

The names included Omos, who is AJ Styles' bodyguard on RAW at present, Otis, Mace from RETRIBUTION, Dabba-Kato, who made a name for himself in RAW Underground, and most interestingly, Keith Lee.

Keith Lee is a name that many WWE fans are surprised to see in the group, but this shows that Vince McMahon isn't afraid to make tough decisions. There could be several other stars heading in the same direction in the coming months.

#5 Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay

Tonight didn't go as planned... BUT I'm definitely adding this to the resume:



- former tag team partner of the #BOAT @NatbyNature 👏 pic.twitter.com/PZilBBJ2qZ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 12, 2020

Billie Kay is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, but she definitely got the worst end of the deal following the IIconic's split and is currently being wasted on SmackDown.

There has been a tease that there could be a storyline for Kay alongside Adam Pearce in the future, but there was no hint that this would happen on last night's show. Instead, Kay took part of a botchy match against The Riott Squad.

Kay has shown that she has some impressive skills in the ring over the years, but she is someone who could benefit from heading back to the Performance Center. There, she can refine her skills and re-debut on SmackDown.

At present, there are many women fighting for a small number of positions on the brand. Kay isn't a Superstar that WWE will be looking to push to the top of the division any time soon.

In the past, women have been able to head to the PC and return afresh. This could be the exact revamp that Billie Kay's career needs.