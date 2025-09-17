5 current WWE stars who skipped NXT

Jade Cargill &amp; Dominik Mysterio! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The latest edition of WWE NXT Homecoming was star-studded, as multiple top stars from the main roster, such as Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Grayson Waller, and more, appeared on the show and made it a must-see.

However, the WWE Universe is now buzzing that more names from the main roster could have appeared on NXT Homecoming.

In this listicle, let's take a look at five stars who skipped the latest edition of the developmental brand.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#5. Dominik Mysterio

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and the new AAA Mega Champion, "Dirty" Dom, has been entertaining every time he is on television, and the crowd goes wild.

His appearance on NXT Homecoming and him cutting a heel promo, or appearing during Rhea Ripley's, would have been a perfect viral moment.

#4. Former WWE Champion

Former Champion AJ Styles has been finding it difficult to get his spot in the Stamford-based promotion, as he has been relegated to the mid-card position and is still struggling to capture a mid-card title.

Moreover, Styles has been constantly hinting at retirement, and he has all of a sudden been getting a great response from the fans. His being on NXT would have been poetic, especially since he was involved in the title picture.

#3. Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf is undoubtedly one of the rising prospects and is seen as the future WrestleMania main-eventer. Winning the WWE United States Championship was one of the biggest hints that the Triple H-led creative is backing him as the new face of the company.

However, for some time, Fatu has been off track, as he was abruptly snubbed from the US Title picture. Meanwhile, his appearance on NXT Homecoming would have been a perfect moment.

#2. Jade Cargill

The former AEW star is currently making an impact on Friday Night SmackDown. She has been chasing the WWE Women's Championship since SummerSlam 2025 and has been constantly failing.

However, Cargill is bound to become a champion soon. Meanwhile, her appearance on NXT would have created a massive moment.

#1. Penta

El Zero Miedo is actively competing on Monday Night RAW and has been getting a great response from the fans on the flagship show. However, Penta is stuck in a lower-card loop.

The 40-year-old RAW star is currently involved in a feud against the New Day and was recently attacked brutally in a backstage segment. Penta could have been on NXT Homecoming and could have had a segment with Grayson Waller, as they are feuding on the main roster.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
