5 Current WWE stars that once worked surprisingly ordinary jobs

Many current WWE stars once worked completely ordinary jobs

Did you know that these WWE stars once worked ordinary jobs?

Some of WWE's biggest stars once worked regular jobs

Wrestling training doesn't come cheap and sadly for many wrestlers that is the only route into the business. This means that many current and former WWE stars were forced to work regular jobs for minimum wage whilst working their way up to their WWE career.

There was a time when these stars would be working in restaurants or making coffee in a small boutique around the corner from their home. The whole time many of these stars were working by day and training for the career that they truly wanted at night.

Many stars have put blood sweat and tears into making it as a WWE superstar and that includes working some of the strangest and hardest jobs in order to make a paycheck.

Here are just five current WWE stars that once worked regular 9-5 jobs.

#5. Naomi - Daycare for toddlers

WWE has made it clear throughout the course of Naomi's career that the former SmackDown Women's Champion has a background in dance. Whilst this was well-known, the company went on to release a regular Youtube series called 'My first job" where Naomi was able to confirm that she once worked at Marshall's.

In the video which has been posted above, Naomi claimed that she hounded the store continuously when she found out they were hiring because it was a place where she often shopped and really wanted to work there.

She revealed that she wanted to work the cash register but she was put into stocking, which wasn't the fun job that she dreamed of. Naomi then moved on to work at a daycare with toddlers. This was a job that the former Champion worked for a number of years, and she revealed that she found it very rewarding.

The skills Naomi learned here would have helped much later in life, when she married Jimmy Uso and became the step-mother to his two young sons.

