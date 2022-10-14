5 Current WWE Superstars who are close friends with Bray Wyatt 

Bray Wyatt made his long-overdue return to WWE last week as part of the Extreme Rules event. The former world champion made quite the impact after sending the company's fanbase down a rabbit hole for several weeks following all of the clues he had left behind.

As part of his return, he unveiled five new associates, and while there have been rumors regarding their identity, it's unclear who many of the characters are.

Many stars in the company are close to Bray Wyatt at the moment, and looking at some of his closest friends could hint at who could be behind the Wyatt 6.

#5/4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules and mere days later The Good Brothers were the surprise saviors of AJ Styles on RAW. While all the signs point to The Club reuniting to battle The Judgment Day, it's worth noting that the two men are also friends with Bray Wyatt.

The trio only shared the ring once on an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2016, but this could change now that all three men are back in WWE and Wyatt appears to be looking to recruit.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is someone who was transformed by The Fiend and went on to do some of her best work at Bray Wyatt's side. The former Women's Champion was able to use her love of horror movies to bring her new persona to life and has since been working to keep Wyatt's vision alive.

Bliss noted in an interview with Metro, that Wyatt told her to "keep it alive" when he left the company and that she has been pushing for that over the past year, but would love to work with him again now if he returned, which he recently did.

“Before he left, he just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going,’ so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going. If he ever did return, a hundred percent I’d want to work with him.”

A large number of fans however aren't too keen about Bliss reuniting with Wyatt, and would seemingly rather see her return to her Goddess persona from before.

#2. Bray Wyatt's long-time ally and friend Randy Orton

WYATT 6 @Windham6 I hope you have a super happy b-day Randy Bo Banders I hope you have a super happy b-day Randy Bo Banders https://t.co/MaXaslGt8H

Randy Orton is another current WWE Superstar who has worked closely both with and against Bray Wyatt throughout his career. Orton was once an honorary member of The Wyatt Family and battled Wyatt at WrestleMania before becoming the man who destroyed The Fiend at TLC 2020 and his final match prior to his release at WrestleMania 37.

Orton and Wyatt have crossed paths many times and in that time they have become close friends. So much so that the two men often interact online and Wyatt's return could also lead to The Viper's return.

#1. Braun Strowman

One man who is clearly close friends with Bray Wyatt is former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. The two men worked closely throughout Bray's first run in WWE and became such good friends that when the former WWE Champion welcomed his first child, Knash, back in 2019, he named Strowman as his Godfather.

The Monster of All Monsters was later able to meet the youngster backstage at a WWE event and it became one of the cutest photos of Strowman and his godson. Strowman recently returned to WWE ahead of Bray Wyatt, and many fans believe that this could be so that the two men can link up again.

Do you have any theories regarding the identities of Wyatt 6? Have your say in the comments section below.

