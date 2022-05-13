5 Current WWE Superstars who are considered to be free agents 

The 2022 WWE Draft is now on the horizon and it appears that several Superstars don't actually have a specific brand at present.

These stars either went undrafted as part of the most recent WWE Draft back in 2021 or there is a loophole whilst they're holding Championships that allows them to appear on both SmackDown and RAW.

The following list looks at just five current superstars who are considered to be free agents.

#5/4. The Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks

Naomi and Sasha Banks were both chosen by SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft back in October. The two women are technically seen as members of the blue brand, but if they lose the Women's Tag Team Championships, there is a loophole that allows both women to appear on both shows.

The Women's Tag Team Champions have the duty of appearing on both brands to defend their titles. This is because there are no Tag Team Championships for the women on each brand. Each week Naomi and Sasha Banks are allowed to appear on RAW and SmackDown and can even make the trip down to NXT, which is something that several Champions have done before them.

The two women will be drafted as part of the upcoming WWE Draft so that if they lose the Championships, they will be aware of which brand they belong on.

#3. Bayley is yet to return following injury in 2021

Bayley suffered a torn ACL back in 2021 and the former Women's Champion has been sidelined ever since. While it has been reported several times that she could be set to make her return, it's been almost a year since the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion suffered the injury.

Given that her injury has had her sidelined since July 2021, Bayley skipped last year's WWE Draft, which means that when she does make her return to the company, she could do so on either brand.

The likes of Lacey Evans and Asuka have returned in recent weeks to boost the Women's Division, but as of yet, there is no update on Bayley's potential return date.

#2. Brock Lesnar went undrafted as part of the most recent WWE Draft

Brock Lesnar is still considered to be a part-time superstar and it's hard to tie The Beast down to one brand. He he has always wrestled wherever and whenever he wants. His most recent feud with Roman Reigns saw him appear on both SmackDown and RAW before main eventing WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar is currently on hiatus so it's unclear where he will fit in when he makes his return to the company. It's unclear when Lesnar will be reinserted into the picture since he has been missing from TV following his loss to Reigns last month.

Lesnar wasn't drafted back in October 2021 which means that unless he is part of the upcoming WWE Draft, he will be able to appear on either brand once again.

#1. Roman Reigns can appear on SmackDown or RAW at present

SmackDown chose Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman as their overall number one pick for the 2021 WWE Draft in the fall of last year. However, The Tribal Chief has found his own loophole which allows him to appear on both shows.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was able to walk out of WrestleMania 38 with both World Championships, which means that he now has to represent both brands. Reigns holds both the Universal and the WWE Championship and has challengers on both brands.

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has feuded with Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro on both brands, but The Usos are SmackDown Tag Team Champions, which means that they are officially part of the blue brand. However, they can appear on RAW at the request of Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline.

