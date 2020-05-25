Has WWE forgotten about these contracted superstars?

It has been a rough few weeks for WWE since the likes of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have opted to remain home given the current COVID-19 pandemic. This has meant that WWE had no choice but to give Braun Strowman the Universal Championship and push him into a feud with Bray Wyatt which could have been saved for much later. The company has also decided to take the Intercontinental Championship away from Sami Zayn and begin a tournament to crown a new champion

WWE has been using a lot of NXT talent on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks, but the fact that these stars have been pulled in means that many others have been forgotten about. Even though the company has made wholesale changes to their roster in recent months and released many of the stars who aren't being used, there are still many others waiting in the wings for an opportunity to compete.

#5. Bo Dallas

It's been a long time since Bo Dallas has been seen on WWE TV, since the former Tag Team Champions' most notable last appearance came back in September when he became 24/7 Champion when he pinned Drake Maverick.

Dallas' tag team partner Curtis Axel was released from WWE back in April but the company has decided to keep Dallas on the payroll despite not pushing him on the main roster since his time as the "Inspirational" Bo Dallas.

Given the fact that Bray Wyatt is his brother, it's hard to believe that the idea of Dallas joining the Firefly Fun House hasn't been pitched in the past, since the former NXT Champion would be a perfect addition to the show.

WWE hopefully has some plans in mind for Dallas since they made the decision to release his tag team partner without him, so this could be a blessing in disguise.