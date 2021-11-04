5 Current WWE Superstars who desperately need to turn heel 

WWE Superstars change character many times throughout their careers, which often includes an attitude change as well, in order to continue to evolve.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Becky Lynch were once much-loved characters before their eventual heel turns, whilst many current faces were once entertaining heels.

There are currently several WWE Superstars on SmackDown and RAW who desperately need a change of character, and there are others who need to turn heel.

The following list looks at just five superstars who could have more success in the company if they became villains.

#5. Current WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been part of WWE now for almost two decades, and in that time, he has picked up several nicknames. The Viper, The Legend Killer, and The Apex Predator were not terms of endearment given to a much-loved superstar.

Orton is at his best when he is working as a heel, and whilst his current union with Riddle has been entertaining, it has to be leading towards a double-cross. Riddle seems to have the kind of character that would be heartbreaking for the WWE Universe to witness being betrayed, but it would be the perfect move for Orton.

Despite nearing the end of his career, Orton doesn't belong in the Tag Team Championship picture. The Viper is not a team player, he is a star who always steps on who he can to make his way to the top.

The only believable ending for RK-Bro is for the veteran to finally turn his back on Riddle. With Big E as WWE Champion, a heel Randy Orton could step into a feud with him heading into the turn of the year.

Riddle is a solid mid-card talent and has an entertaining persona, but Orton is destined for much more as a vicious villain, and at present, RAW is in desperate need of top-tier heels.

Edited by Kartik Arry