5 Current WWE Superstars who are in dire need of a new finisher

WWE Superstars are forced to follow a certain format in order to be successful within the company. This means that every wrestler has a signature move, a finishing move, and more often than not a submission move.

Many WWE stars favor their submission over any other move that they may have, but that isn't always the case. At present, there are more WWE Superstars contracted to the company than ever before and every superstar has to have a unique finisher in order to be taken seriously.

Whilst some finishers are definitely going to get the job done like Braun Strowman's Running Powerslam or even Charlotte's Figure 8, there are several WWE stars who are part of the company at present that are in dire need of a new finisher.

#5. WWE Star Naomi - The Rear View

It's been several months since Naomi has been seen on WWE TV, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion was drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the recent WWE Draft.

Before Naomi's lengthy WWE hiatus, the former Champion was embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans on SmackDown, where the former NXT star used The Rear View to her advantage.

In its most basic form, the Rear View is basically a move where her opponents run into her rear face first. This is seemingly enough to take down many of the strongest contenders in the Women's Division even though Asuka's hip attack which is very similar isn't able to do the same.

Naomi has always been one of the company's most athletic stars and whilst the Rear View is an innovative move, it's one that needs to be switched up when the former Champion makes her return to WWE TV.