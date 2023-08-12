With the second edition of All In on the horizon, it's an apt time to mention five iconic names who were at the first-ever show but have since signed with WWE.

Unlike the upcoming All In pay-per-view, the inaugural show wasn't produced by AEW. Regardless, it made history by becoming the first non-WWE or WCW event held in the US to have a live attendance of over 10,000 in 25 years.

The event mainly featured names who are currently signed to AEW. The Lucha Brothers, The Elite, MJF, Dr. Britt Baker, etc., had prominent fights on the card. But All In (2018) also gave a platform to names who are now a part of the Stamford-based promotion.

So, let's cut to the chase and list down five current WWE Superstars who made their presence felt at 2018's historic independent wrestling show.

#5 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes showed up to All In to fulfill The American Dream.

Cody Rhodes' wrestling career is one for the history books. He was the first top name to jump ship from AEW to WWE. In less than a year and a half, he has main-evented WrestleMania and has become one of the top babyfaces in the company.

However, AEW wasn't the American Nightmare's only achievement outside of WWE. In fact, he was the one who challenged Dave Meltzer by claiming that he, along with The Young Bucks, could get a self-funded event to sell more than 10,000 tickets in the US. The result was All In.

Cody defeated Nick Aldis at the show to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. The victory resulted in him and his late dad, Dusty Rhodes, emerging as the first father-son duo to win the title.

Apart from the prestigious 'Ten Pounds of Gold," Cody also won Tony Khan's trust that night, which would be one factor in forming AEW.

#4 Rey Mysterio (main-evented All In)

Rey Mysterio has been having a tremendous 2023. Not only did he become a WWE Hall of Famer earlier this year, but he also got to wrestle his son, Dominik Mysterio, at The Show of Shows, WrestleMania.

The Master of 619 returned to WWE in 2018 following a four-year hiatus. During his time away from the pro-wrestling giant, he appeared in various promotions, from NJPW to AAA.

He was also a key part of the first-ever All In show. He competed in the main event, which was a trios bout. The legendary luchador partnered with Bandido and Rey Fénix to take on The Golden Elite.

While Mysterio couldn't lead his team to victory, his involvement was a win for everyone in the match and those in the crowd.

#3 Dexter Lumis

Despite his stalking antics, Dexter Lumis has shown he can be a team player. His alliance with Johnny Gargano's The Way is a solid example.

Interestingly, Lumis had realized the importance of an alliance long before coming to WWE. He did so during his time in the Independent Circuit. If that went unnoticed, fans certainly saw that during the inaugural All In event.

Yes, The Tortured Artist, going by Samuel Shaw at the time, was at the Sears Centre Arena on that historic night. He didn't wrestle at the event, but he got to walk down the aisle.

Shaw walked Nick Aldis out for his stellar match against Cody Rhodes, who was supported by his entourage. Without saying much, he told the world that he wanted the 'Ten Pounds of Gold' to remain a property of the NWA.

#2 Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green was a part of the historic night.

Chelsea Green has been doing an incredible job in her second run in WWE, and several fans have started calling her one of Triple H's best rehires. She is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Green is no stranger to the independent wrestling scene. Even before her first WWE stint, she had made a name for herself as a rising star. So, it didn't surprise her when she was booked for the first-ever All In show.

She was a part of the four-corner survival match featuring Dr. Britt Baker, Tessa Blanchard, and Madison Rayne.

While she didn't have her hand raised at the end of the bout, being a part of the only women's match on such a celebrated night was no less than an accolade.

#1 Damian Priest

Damian Priest had to take on 18 opponents at once at All In.

Over the past year, Damian Priest has turned into a bonafide superstar. With the Money in the Bank briefcase in his possession, a World Title run in his near future looks likelier by the day.

Before his WWE arrival in late 2018, The Archer of Infamy used to give the Ring of Honor talent a run for their money. Thanks to his association with ROH, he appeared at All In.

Though Priest, then competing as 'Punishment Martinez,' didn't make it to the main card, he was an entrant in the Over Budget Battle Royal during Zero Hour.

In the multi-person affair, he got to rub shoulders with Billy Gunn, The Hurricane, and Brian Cage.

