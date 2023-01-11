5 Current WWE Superstars you may not know are engaged 

While 2022 saw several current WWE Superstars make the walk down the aisle, including Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Sheamus, and Charlotte Flair, it appears that there are several others who have only recently set the date.

Love is always in the air in WWE, which means that there are always several couples announcing relationships or engagements, making Instagram a popular choice for such announcements in recent years.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who are engaged at the moment.

#5. Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette

Dominik Mysterio may have spent some time in prison over the festive period, but it appears that this hasn't affected his real-life relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette. The couple has been quite private about their relationship since Mysterio made his debut in WWE. Still, the former Tag Team Champion made the public announcement last week that the couple was now engaged.

Mysterio shared a post with the date of the proposal as 2nd of January 2023.

#4. Bray Wyatt and former WWE Superstar Jojo Offerman

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules last year. The former Champion created another impressive storyline which has led to many questions from the WWE Universe.

While Wyatt was away from WWE following his release, the man, formerly known as The Fiend, announced his engagement to Jojo Offerman. The couple met whilst working together in the company and have since welcomed two children, but have now announced that they are finally set to make the walk down the aisle.

#3/2. Ricochet and Samantha Irwin

Ricochet and ring announcer Samantha Irwin are the latest WWE Superstars to announce their engagement. The couple have been together for several months and regularly update cute images online together.

Ricochet has previously been linked to Tessa Blanchard and fellow WWE Superstar Katana Chance but has been dating Irwin since her rise in the company from NXT up to the main roster last year. The couple announced their engagement yesterday, making them the second couple in 2023.

#1. Dana Brooke and Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke had a rough 2022 after spending most of the year pushing the 24/7 Championship forward, only for Triple H to make the decision to scrap the title when he took over the creative control of the company last year. Brooke has since been relegated to Main Event matches in recent months as she continues to beg for the current regime to allow her to show what she is capable of.

Outside the ring, the former Champion began dating boxer Ulysses Diaz back in November 2020, and the couple announced their engagement in the summer of 2021.

Do you know of any other current WWE Superstars who are engaged as of now? Share it in the comments section below.

