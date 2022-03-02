5 Current WWE Superstars who may miss WrestleMania 

WrestleMania is now less than five weeks away, and the card is already shaping up with six matches officially announced.

WWE will once again split the biggest show of the year into two nights, with both Women's Championship matches taking place on Saturday and the main unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar airing on Sunday.

The new two-night format means more superstars can be involved and allows both Royal Rumble winners to main event the show as promised.

That being said, with just five weeks until WWE's showpiece, several stars could be set to miss out.

#5. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may not be part of WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley was pulled from The Elimination Chamber last month after making the trip over to the Middle East and was unable to defend his Championship.

As a result, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship and will now be part of WrestleMania, whilst Lashley could be set to miss out.

Reports following Elimination Chamber noted that Lashley's shoulder injury could see him sidelined for around four months. This would mean that The All-Mighty would return around June and skip WrestleMania season altogether.

Whilst there have been reports that the former champion is pushing hard to be cleared for WrestleMania, it's likely that he could be one of the biggest stars to miss out.

#4. Former Women's Champion Bayley may not return in time for this year's event

Bayley is sidelined with an ACL injury

Bayley has been sidelined from WWE since mid-2021 when she suffered a torn ACL that required surgery. The former Women's Champion was expected to return as part of last month's Royal Rumble match but is still considered a free agent and is yet to make an appearance in 2022.

WrestleMania is fast approaching, and there are now three women's matches on the card. It's unclear if more will be added, but since Bayley wasn't able to wrestle as part of the show last year, it would have been nice for the former Champion to be added to the show this year instead.

Recent reports suggest that Bayley could be back later this month, but it may be too late to guarantee her a match at WrestleMania.

#3. Elias is still contracted to WWE

Elias hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he lost the Symphony of Destruction match to Jaxson Ryker last summer. It's been so long since The Drifter appeared that even Ryker has now been released from the company.

Recent reports suggest that Elias' absence is because the company has nothing for him at the moment, and this could mean that there will be no WrestleMania match for him this year.

Elias went undrafted last year, which means that he is considered to be a free agent; the former Champion could appear on any roster when he makes his return but would need that to happen ASAP if he wants to be involved at WrestleMania.

#2. Veer Mahaan may not have arrived on RAW by April

Veer is still apparently on his way to RAW

Veer was split from Jinder Mahal in the WWE Draft last year and has been on his way to RAW ever since. The WWE Universe has been waiting for his arrival for so long that he has now turned into a meme after the company regularly posts that he's on his way, but he never actually arrives.

These posts have continued in recent weeks despite him making appearances on Main Event, and it appears as though the star will not be able to make it in time to be part of WrestleMania.

With the Showcase of the Immortals edging closer, it's becoming clear that WWE doesn't have plans for many members of their roster.

#1. Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss may miss the biggest show of the year

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE @MHClark2617 I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time @MHClark2617 I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time

Alexa Bliss made her in-ring return to WWE at Elimination Chamber last month but interestingly hasn't appeared on RAW since. The former Women's Champion has tweeted that she hopes to be on RAW next week. After missing the past two weeks of the show, the WrestleMania card is starting to come together without her.

The main women's matches have already been announced for the show and it appears that for the second year in a row, Bliss may not be able to wrestle as part of it. Last year's event saw Bliss used as part of the angle between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, but she was unable to wrestle a match of her own.

Several women on RAW are without a match at WrestleMania, so hopefully, there are plans made for Bliss at the last minute.

