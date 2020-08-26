5 Current WWE Superstars you might not know are parents

In recent years, it has become much more common for WWE stars to be able to continue their careers while also being parents.

In the last few months, Becky Lynch and Sarah Logan announced their pregnancies. This means that Seth Rollins and Erik from The Viking Raiders will also become fathers before the end of 2020. These two stars will join a long list of current WWE stars who are parents at present and are able to juggle their careers around their personal life.

At present, there are several current WWE stars, both male and female, who are on the road 300 days a year away from their families. In this article, we list down five current WWE stars who might not have known are parents.

#5. WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir recently made her debut on Monday Night RAW, where she made quite the statement on RAW Underground. Shafir signed for WWE back in 2018, and over the past two years, she has been seen as a member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA. Ahead of her debut in WWE, Shafir was one of the women who trained alongside Ronda Rousey at Glendale Fighting Club.

Shafir has also been part of many of her husband Roderick Strong's storylines, along with her son Troy.

Strong and Shafir met before she signed for WWE and back in 2015, the couple announced their engagement. Marina later gave birth to Troy back in 2017 before the couple married the following year.

Troy has already been seen on WWE TV as part of Roderick Strong's video package, where he was explaining who he was following Troy's birth back in 2017.

That being said, not every WWE fan watches NXT and wouldn't be aware of Shafir's past ahead of her debut on the main roster.