5 Current WWE Superstars who are much younger than they look 

WWE Superstars appear to be getting younger and younger, with the state-of-the-art Performance Center now being able to recruit talent from just 16 years old.

The current roster consists of many up-and-coming superstars in their early 20s but have been part of the company for so long that many fans assume they are much older.

The following list looks at just five current main roster WWE Superstars who are much younger than they look.

#5. Omos is 28 years old

Omos is a newcomer to the wrestling world after spending much of his adult life pursuing a career as a basketball player. The 7ft 3in star signed for WWE in 2019 and later made his official debut as the bouncer for RAW Underground. He previously had a brief stint as one of Akira Tozawa's ninjas.

Omos has been pushed as the newest giant in the company in recent years and is already a former Tag Team Champion. Omos' height means that it's hard for the WWE Universe to predict his age, but it's hard to believe that the star is under 30. In fact, despite being signed to the company for more than three years, Omos is just 28 years old.

#4. Otis is 30 years old

Otis has been part of WWE for more than six years after signing with the company back in 2016 and going through several Tag Team partners. The former member of Heavy Machinery had also gone through many different looks throughout his time on the main roster, which makes it hard to believe he was just 24 when he signed with WWE.

Otis has been on the main roster since 2018 and is currently part of a team with Chad Gable. The facial hair could be somewhat deceiving here, but it is hard to believe that Otis is 30 years old.

#3. Former WWE official Sonya Deville is 28 years old

Sonya Deville has become one of the most talked-about female wrestlers in the company in recent years after her stint as a WWE official recently came to an end. Deville made an impact through Tough Enough back in 2015 after a mildly successful career in MMA.

Given that Deville has already been part of the company for seven years and was a trained fighter before she applied for Tough Enough, many fans may not believe that she is only 28 years old. Deville has been part of some huge storylines throughout her career and lost a "Loser Leaves WWE" match back in 2020 but has since made her return and is now an integral member of the women's division once again.

#2. Rhea Ripley is 25 years old

Rhea Ripley is a former NXT UK, NXT, and RAW Women's Champion, as well as a former Women's Tag Team Champion. The Nightmare has dominated Monday Night RAW in recent years and has already made a name for herself on both NXT brands, despite appearing for the first time just five years ago.

The former women's champion has recently joined Judgment Day alongside Hall of Famer Edge and will now only flourish under his tutelage. Ripley is considered to be one of the best female wrestlers and characters in the company at present, and it's incredible that she is just 25 years old and has her entire career ahead of her.

#1. Theory is 24 years old

Theory is one of the youngest WWE Superstars in the company at present and is already the United States Champion. He has aligned himself with Vince McMahon in recent months and is believed to be the next big name in the company.

Theory initially came through from Evolve before making a name for himself in NXT. Mr. McMahon's protege also stood by his mentor at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee. Theory debuted back in 2019 as a fresh-faced 21-year-old and has now only just turned 24.

Edited by Pratik Singh