5 current WWE Superstars who have never competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match

The WWE Universe is gearing up for Royal Rumble season as the most highly-anticipated show, second only in hype and excitement to WrestleMania, heads our way on January 28 from the Alamodome Stadium.

From 2018 onwards, WWE has held two rumble matches, one for men and the other for women. The thirty-person melee allows undercard talent who may never have a chance at the top championships in the wrestling industry.

However, the locker room is loaded with talent; thus, many worthy superstars cannot compete in the Rumble match. Let's look at 5 WWE Superstars who have never participated in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

#5/4. Los Lotharios, Humberto and Angel, have not competed in the Men's Royal Rumble

Humberto and Angel are forgotten stars with limitless potential.

Humberto and Angel are two talented members of the main roster that are nowhere near the world championship scene. Los Lotharios have failed to better their fortunes, having a poor win-loss record. They are sparingly used on television, and when they are, they are usually put over other tandems.

Although neither man will likely win any singles championships in the near future, they haven't had many opportunities to compete for them. Humberto and Angel never entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. This is surprising, considering that both men have been on the roster for more than three years.

If they do enter the fray, they will likely be non-factors. However, considering their recent bookings, it seems unlikely, for they seem pretty low on the company's priority list.

#3 Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander has struggled with TV time.

Cedric Alexander has been wrestling on the main roster for six-plus years, first arriving on the scene in the cruiserweight division on 205 Live. Alexander's stint has been long, with a fair share of twists and turns.

Other members of the cruiserweight division, like Mustafa Ali, have had several chances to compete in the Rumble. Still, the same cannot be said for the former member of the Hurt Business, who is struggling to find his footing on the main roster.

Like Humberto and Angel, he doesn't have much going for him. Consequently, the former Cruiserweight Champion will likely have to sit out the 2023 Men's Rumble match. This is a shame, considering his athletic ability would create some intriguing spots in the match-up.

#2 Karrion Kross

This name is the least surprising among all the entries in this list. Karrion Kross has not been affiliated with WWE for long. He signed with the company in early 2020, competed on the NXT brand for a year, and even won the top championship of the show.

Kross, however, was abruptly released in late 2021, a couple of months after his main roster call-up. Triple H then went on to bring him back in August of the following year, where he set his sights on Drew McIntyre. Hence, there haven't been many opportunities to put the former NXT Champion in the Rumble match.

As a fierce force on the SmackDown roster with a significant presence, it must be noted that he can probably be a part of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#1 Tomasso Ciampa has never competed in a Royal Rumble match

Over the last few years, WWE has regularly had NXT Superstars compete in the Royal Rumble match. As such, many talented stars from the promotion's third brand have had the opportunity to compete in the Rumble match.

Adam Cole, Tye Dillinger, Andrade, Butch (then known as Pete Dunne), and Aleister Black competed in the Rumble match as NXT Superstars. However, Tomasso Ciampa, one of the brand's greatest stars, never participated in the thirty-man melee.

Ciampa has been on the main roster for over six years. His former tag team partner and rival, Johnny Gargano, also had the chance to compete in the unique encounter. Unfortunately, for The BlackHeart, he won't be participating in the upcoming Men's Rumble either due to a serious injury that will keep him out of action for a long time.

