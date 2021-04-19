5 current WWE Superstars who could pose a legitimate threat to WALTER

WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER has become arguably the most dominant champion currently on the WWE roster.

The Austrian WWE Superstar is the current reigning and defending NXT United Kingdom Champion and has held the championship for a record-setting 740 days.

OUT OF THE DARK pic.twitter.com/CD63fWemaK — WALTER (@WalterAUT) April 9, 2021

During WALTER's epic title reign, the NXT United Kingdom Champion has defended the championship successfully against the likes of Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Joe Coffey, Rampage Brown, Ilja Dragunov, Dave Mastiff and more.

One of WALTER's most recent NXT United Kingdom Championship defenses came against former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One.

With WALTER seemingly conquering every opponent put in front of him, the question now becomes who can stop WALTER in WWE?

Let's take a closer look at five current WWE Superstars who could pose a legitimate threat to WALTER.

#5 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre going toe-to-toe with WALTER is considered by many members of the WWE Universe to be a dream match.

The Scottish Warrior is currently engaged in a feud with current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW over the WWE Championship. McIntyre is set for a WWE Championship WrestleMania 37 re-match against The All Mighty WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

Needless to say, it was a pleasure to see everyone again at WrestleMania. Thank you for the support, WWE Universe pic.twitter.com/c7xnpLUqSF — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 15, 2021

However, once Drew McIntyre is finished with his feud with Lashley, could he potentially be set to feud with WALTER on the NXT UK brand?

A proud Scottish WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre certainly fits in with the NXT UK brand as a British wrestler. Obviously there are issues with travel restrictions due to the ongoing global pandemic, but a feud between McIntyre and WALTER in the future isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Both superstars are well known for their physically intense matches. Therefore a match between Drew McIntyre and WALTER would be a real treat for all members of the WWE Universe to witness.

