5 current WWE Superstars that have the potential to become as big as The Rock

WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently one of the biggest box office draws in film and television today.

The former ten-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has one of the largest followings of any celebrity on the planet. He continues to break records and draw viewers into everything he does. Film, television, energy drinks, workout clothing, and more, everything The Great One touches seemingly turns into gold.

But The Rock doesn't forget his past and humble beginnings. Whilst The Rock hasn't competed in a match inside a WWE ring since 2013, he often reminisces about his WWE career on various social media platforms.

In fact, there have been recent rumors that The Rock could be set for a WWE return sooner rather than later. Recent speculation has stated that The Rock could be set for a Survivor Series appearance later this year in November.

The reported Survivor Series appearance could be to set up a reported WrestleMania showdown with his cousin, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Among other names such as John Cena and Batista, The Rock is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar to crossover into mainstream film and television.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five current WWE Superstars that have the potential to become as big as The Rock.

#5 Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has held the SmackDown Women's Championship since WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. She captured the championship at WrestleMania 37 Night One by defeating Sasha Banks.

The match was historic for several reasons, one being that this was the first-ever WrestleMania main event between two black female performers.

Last night started good and I looked hella cute💖…



I’m not ready to talk about the rest. pic.twitter.com/nUKVnG131Q — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 31, 2021

Since winning the championship, Belair has successfully defended the championship against the likes of Bayley and Carmella on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, it looks increasingly likely that The EST of WWE will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against The Boss at SummerSlam this year.

Since winning the title, Belair has been front and center on WWE television and in several WWE promotional and marketing materials. The SmackDown Women's Champion even recently interviewed 'The Suicide Squad' star Margot Robbie to promote the upcoming movie.

WWE has high hopes for Bianca Belair, with a serious possibility that The EST of WWE could crossover into the mainstream.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain