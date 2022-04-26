5 Current WWE Superstars Randy Orton has never defeated

WWE is currently celebrating Randy Orton Week since tomorrow night marks the 20th anniversary of The Viper's debut on SmackDown.

April 25th, 2002 was the first outing for Orton, who was then only 22 years old. He took on Hardcore Holly in his first-ever televised match, coming away with the upset win in just under three minutes. Over the past two decades, Orton has celebrated many more impressive victories and is now a 14-time World Champion.

Whilst several current WWE Superstars would jump at the chance to pin The Viper, there are some who have done it several times without reply.

The following article looks at just five current WWE Superstars who are undefeated against Randy Orton in singles matches.

#5. Brock Lesnar

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar backstage at Wrestlemania 35 (2019) Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar backstage at Wrestlemania 35 (2019) https://t.co/C2TU1tgEyY

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar have battled several times over the years, with both being members of the now-legendary "OVW 4" - the four rookies from former WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling that debuted in 2002. The other two members of the prestigious group are Batista and John Cena.

Lesnar's first win over Randy Orton came on SmackDown back in September 2002, just five months after The Viper made his debut. Fast forward 14 years and the two met again in the main event of SummerSlam in 2016. Lesnar again claimed victory, this time via referee stoppage after Orton was busted open.

The two men have since crossed paths in the Money in the Bank ladder match and the Royal Rumble, but haven't collided in singles action since.

#4. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is currently in his second stint with WWE after making his return back in 2018. The former Champion has been pushed to the top of the company this time around and has faced off against The Legend Killer on numerous occasions.

The first match between the two took place on an episode of ECW back in 2007, where The All-Mighty was able to come out on top after almost 20 minutes.

Following Lashley's WWE departure later that year, the two men didn't cross paths again for more than a decade, with their most recent bout coming in September 2021 on an episode of RAW. Lashley was again victorious, leaving The Viper without a win over the former World Champion.

#3. Roman Reigns

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Randy Orton & Roman Reigns have only had ONE 1 v 1 match against each other on PPV.



Let’s run it back.



A 2022 feud between these two could be wonderful. Randy Orton & Roman Reigns have only had ONE 1 v 1 match against each other on PPV.Let’s run it back. A 2022 feud between these two could be wonderful. https://t.co/F3TcANMDzr

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns crossed paths early into the latter's career when he was still part of The Shield.

The two collided in numerous tag team matches before their first singles bout, which took place on RAW in 2013 but ended in a no-contest. At SummerSlam back in 2014, Roman Reigns picked up his first win over Orton.

The two men have since battled it out in two more singles matches, which ended in Reigns's favor and as a no-contest respectively. This means that Orton is one of a number of current WWE Superstars who are yet to defeat Roman Reigns in singles matches.

That being said, the two men haven't faced off since 2015, and have both lifted numerous World Championships in the past seven years.

#2. Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

T❍MMY @DoctorTomee At Fastlane 2021 Alexa Bliss defeated Randy Orton with ease in under 5 minutes.



Meanwhile it took Brock Lesnar over 11 minutes at Summerslam 2016. At Fastlane 2021 Alexa Bliss defeated Randy Orton with ease in under 5 minutes. Meanwhile it took Brock Lesnar over 11 minutes at Summerslam 2016. https://t.co/29KBFeN2wV

Alexa Bliss is an interesting addition, but still a superstar who has been able to wrestle Randy Orton and come out on top. Unlike many of the names on this list, Bliss has only faced Orton once and that match came at Fastlane in March 2021.

Bliss stepped in for The Fiend after Orton burned the former Universal Champion alive at TLC and was able to use her mystical powers against him throughout the match.

In the end, Bliss didn't pick up the win alone as The Fiend made his return and attacked his long-time rival. Nevertheless, she was victorious and is now technically undefeated against The Viper.

#1. Current WWE Superstar Riddle

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #wwe #stallion Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro #wwe #stallion https://t.co/zr2sRQZ0dA

This is an interesting one since Riddle and Randy Orton are currently teammates on WWE TV, but Riddle actually holds a singles victory over his best friend.

After being called up to the main roster back in 2021, Riddle faced off against Orton on Monday Night RAW in April and was able to pick up the surprise victory.

Following the win, the duo went on to become RK-Bro and have since been inseparable on-screen. This has also meant that Riddle and Orton are yet to face off again. As a result, Riddle will remain undefeated against the 14-time World Champion until the two men decide to go their separate ways.

Edited by Jacob Terrell