5 current WWE Superstars who overcame addiction

The wrestling world both inside and outside of WWE can sometimes be an unforgivable place and the pressures of being in the public eye can become too much for some stars.

The wrestling world was handed the news that Jon Moxley was forced to enter an inpatient treatment facility earlier this week after admitting his struggle with alcohol.

Both WWE and AEW fans are united in wishing Moxley the best possible outcome on what will be a long journey, but there is hope for the former WWE Superstar. The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who managed to put their demons behind them and move forward in their careers.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is a former world champion and one of the stars who inspired many of the current generation of WWE Superstars. Michaels is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time, but his career didn't come without its setbacks.

Following a back injury at The Royal Rumble in 1998, Michaels had a legitimate reason to take painkillers and muscle relaxers, but these later became part of his everyday life.

Michaels' son was very young at the time and after he was a witness to the way his life was spiraling out of control, the former champion decided it was time to take back control.

His wife Rebecca, whom he married in 1999, went on to explain that his was the final straw for him and he was determined to recover:

“I think that was the last straw for him,” Rebecca explains of her husband. “He woke up the next morning and told me he was never taking pills or drinking again, and from that point, he didn’t. It was an instantaneous letting go of the drugs and alcohol.”

Once sober, The Heartbreak Kid became a born-again Christian and was later able to get his life back on track. Michaels currently works backstage in NXT and has been the man at the helm of the brand over the past few weeks whilst Triple H recovers from surgery.

