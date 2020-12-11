5 current WWE Superstars who once rejected a contract with the company

The WWE world is perhaps the most exciting it has ever been at present since there are more promotions than ever before for wrestling fans to choose from.

This also means that there are several options for wrestlers to choose from when they are offered a contract. There are many who are heading to AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even IMPACT Wrestling instead of WWE.

In the past, there have been many wrestlers who have chosen not to sign with WWE, and interestingly there are many stars on the company's current roster who originally turned down WWE's first contract offer.

The following list looks at just five of the company's biggest stars and the reasons why they once rejected a contract with WWE.

#5 WWE star MVP

MVP is currently the manager of The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW, whilst also an occasional wrestler when needed. The former United States Champion made his return to the company back at the Royal Rumble in January after almost a decade away from WWE.

Following WWE's Brand Split back in 2016, Fightful reported that WWE made a number of phone calls to some of their former stars including Tommy Dreamer, Carlito, Steven Richards, and Shelton Benjamin. There were several who were unable to accommodate WWE's schedule at that time and MVP was one of the men who was asked but rejected the offer.

The former Champion was busy concentrating on his career on the independent circuit at the time and later commented on the fact that his WWE career was in the past when he spoke to Chris Van Vliet.

"I can do what I do now because of the opportunity that Vince gave me and then when I wanted to leave, he said 'cool. come back when you're ready.' I have nothing but respect for Vince and WWE but it's kind of like that really hot girlfriend that you used to date and everyone was into. When she's on your arm everybody is like 'woah! He's with her!' but she farts in her sleep too. She has her flaws. Everybody else doesn't know that and when you go your separate ways there is no animosity, no hard feelings. It was a good time, we had our thing but we've moved on."

Of course, MVP has since made his return and is now one of the stars that carries Monday Night RAW on a regular basis in The Hurt Business.