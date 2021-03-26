5 Current WWE Superstars who could retire following WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is now just two weeks away and whilst the card has been shaping up for several months, there are still several notable names missing from the show.

Following his retirement in the summer of 2020, this is the first WrestleMania since The Undertaker hung up his boots and it's left quite the gap on the annual card. The Deadman wrestled at last year's WrestleMania when he was able to defeat AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, but won't be part of this year's show.

There are several other notable absences from the card, including Triple H, who hasn't wrestled at WrestleMania since his match against Batista back in 2019.

Several current WWE stars could be looking at following in The Undertaker's footsteps in the near future, since the WWE Universe will be able to make their return in the coming weeks and these stars will be able to bow out in style.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who could announce their retirement from in-ring competition in the weeks or months following this year's Show of Shows.

#5. Shane McMahon could retire from in-ring competition following WrestleMania

Shane McMahon isn't a full-time wrestler in WWE and is often only called upon for WrestleMania matches. In recent years, McMahon has wrestled at a number of WrestleMania events and will once again be part of this year's show in two weeks' time.

Advertisement

The former Commissioner of SmackDown is currently in the middle of a feud with Braun Strowman. But the feud could come to a quick end following WWE's biggest show of the year next month, since it has been a controversial storyline from the beginning.

The father-of-three is now 51-years-old and could be looking to wind down from jumping off the top rope or the top of Hell in a Cell, in order to look after his body. McMahon is a fantastic authority figure for WWE and in the past he has been able to rely on up-and-coming wrestlers, rather than wrestle himself whenever needed.

The return of the WWE Universe at this year's WrestleMania could be one of the things that allows Shane to finally bow out from an in-ring career and transition fully into a backstage role with WWE in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT