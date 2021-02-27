5 Current WWE Superstars who could retire soon

Being a WWE Superstar is no easy job as one has to put their bodies on the line each and every night they step inside the squared circle. While that isn't a massive issue in the early stages of one's career, the human body can't take so much punishment for a very long time.

It's a known fact that there are many WWE Superstars on the current roster whose ages are above 35, 40, or even above 45. As age catches up, we might see many of these hang their wrestling boots soon, maybe in the next few years.

Let's take a look at five current WWE Superstars who could retire soon. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Rey Mysterio (WWE SmackDown)

The timeline is dry right now so here’s a Rey Mysterio appreciation tweet because even at his age he’s still one of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster and will forever be one of my favorites of all time, I may shed a tear or two the day that he hangs it up. pic.twitter.com/c59pUzuo8T — Jake (@JetsandWrasslin) July 5, 2020

Arguably one of the greatest masked WWE Superstars of all time, The Master of the 619, Rey Mysterio has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the biggest wrestling promotion of the world. Having started his wrestling career more than three decades ago, Rey Mysterio's agility and high-flying skills inside the ring can still match, or even outshine, any young Superstar.

However, at the age of 46, Rey Mysterio surely is in the twilight phase of his career. His main focus recently has been to establish his son Dominik Mysterio as a top WWE Superstar and he has been really successful in doing so. Currently, the father-son duo is competing on Friday Night SmackDown as a tag team and it would be befitting for them to hold the tag team titles sometime later this year.

Rey Mysterio has previously revealed his desire to face Dominik Mysterio in a match and possibly pass on his mask to him. WWE Universe might see that happen sometime in the near future and when that happens, it could likely be the final match of the greatest underdog that WWE has ever seen.