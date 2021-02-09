5 current WWE Superstars and their travel partners

The WWE roster has been grounded over the past 11 months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE into their own Performance Center and meant that the company could no longer tour.

This meant that the travel schedule for every WWE Superstar suddenly became light and the many travel partners that they had paired up with on the road were no longer necessary.

Ronda Rousey once revealed that the WWE travel schedule was one of the reasons why she decided to take some time away from the company following WrestleMania 35.

Now it appears that Rousey could make her return since all live events have been canceled for the foreseeable future and WWE is locked into the ThunderDome until WrestleMania weekend.

WWE will be allowed to return to the road at some point in the future and when they do, there will be several WWE stars hoping to team back up with their travel buddies.

#5 WWE star Rhea Ripley and NXT's Raquel Gonzalez

Rhea Ripley took part in her second WWE Royal Rumble match last Sunday night. It's believed that this is the beginning of a main roster career for the former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion.

Ripley made a lot of friends throughout her time on the NXT brand, but her best friend was definitely Raquel Gonzalez, someone that she recently had an incredible feud with on the black and yellow brand.

Advertisement

RnR. Texas Armadillo & Aussie Koala. Savage Sisters. Tattoo traditions. Travel buddies. Gym partners. Best Friends.

FAMILY.



Your ego got scratched. Now... You’re dead to me. #LastWomanStanding. #NXTNewYearsEvil.

👹vs😈

R v R pic.twitter.com/z8wvluUdID — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 31, 2020

Ripley once stated that she would have loved to have been part of a tag team with her best friend. Instead, the two women were given quite the feud which built Gonzalez into a monster in NXT and allowed Ripley to finally take her exit and gain promotion.

It perhaps comes as no surprise that Ripley and Gonzalez are such close friends that they were travel buddies before the global lockdown.

It's unclear how this will continue if the two women are on separate brands when WWE is allowed to continue touring again. The WWE Universe still awaits The Nightmare's appearance on RAW or SmackDown in order to ensure that she has been officially promoted to the main roster this time around.