5 Current WWE Superstars who have the weirdest phobias 

WWE Superstars are globally recognizable figures and as part of several interviews, they have been able to reveal several bits of personal information. This includes being able to publicly reveal some of the things that they are afraid of.

Everyone is afraid of something, even some of the biggest and seemingly bravest superstars in WWE history have revealed that there is something that they are afraid of.

It's easy to imagine some of these stars having usual phobias like heights and spiders, but there are a few who have revealed that they have some of the strangest fears of animals and objects.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have revealed that they have the strangest phobias:

#5. Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley has/had stagefright

Rhea Ripley is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE. As one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki A.S.H, Ripley is currently set to do battle as part of Team RAW at Survivor Series this coming weekend, having managed to put her main phobia to bed.

As part of an interview with The Daily Star back in June, The Nightmare revealed that growing up she was extremely shy. This meant that she was afraid to talk to people, even when they were on the phone, and afraid of being handed a microphone.

"I have always been a shy kid and I was always terrified of talking in front of people - even talking on the phone, it's a phobia of mine. I don't like talking on the phone, so I don't like talking on the microphone either!" Said Rhea.

It's unclear if Ripley has fully been able to overcome this fear since joining WWE, but it's inspiring to see how far she has come.

Knowing that someone who has the confidence that Ripley portrays on-screen was once struggling with not only stagefright but a form of social anxiety could now give many WWE fans hope when it comes to a future career path.

