5 current WWE superstars who could have absolutely thrived 10 years ago

There are a lot of current WWE superstars who could have become headliners 10 years ago against major WWE stars at their peak at that time.

Shubham Sinha 26 Jun 2018

WWE Monday Night Raw

The WWE locker room is currently full of talents who come out and showcase their talent every week. With Brock Lesnar being the Universal champion, and the WWE relying on part-timers for selling out major events proves that the current lot is certainly missing the major star power that could draw on their own. Well, that was not the case 10 years ago when the roster had John Cena leading it with Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and other big Superstars were full-timers.

WWE had started looking for its future Superstar at that time but had the present secured with all these big names. The current lot has also got few Superstars who could have thrived a decade ago and could have been more than a major name that they are right now.

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Stowman at a WWE live event

Braun Strowman got a major push from the creatives ever since he got separated from the Wyatt family. His career graph is on the upswing at the moment and he is most likely to be a WWE title holder in the near future. He is shining on the WWE stage now with his skills and one could imagine him working in WWE 10 years ago and fighting it out with the big names WWE had that time.

Feud against names like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Batista or Edge would have done wonders to him. Currently, WWE has part-timers like Brock Lesnar, TripleH and John Cena who are well past their prime as the major stars.

WWE likes to go for big men fighting it out against each other and unfortunately, Braun hardly has got any competition in this. The only two competitors he faced of his size were Big Show and Mark Henry, both of them at the near end of their career.

This could have been different with Big Show being full time and Mark Henry still inducting wrestlers in his "Hall of pain". Still, he has done more than a decent job which makes fans wonder about how things would have been different a decade ago with him in the corner.