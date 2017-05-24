5 Current WWE superstars who would suit NJPW perfectly

It's time for some Strong Style..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle 24 May 2017, 13:25 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment and New Japan Pro Wrestling couldn’t be any different if they tried, and yet there are many similarities between the two. Well, kind of, but there’s probably more of a connection between NJPW and Ring of Honor considering their many collaborations.

The WWE is stacked full of world class talent in the pro wrestling department, with many of their Superstars having the potential to become a world champion within the industry one day. Unfortunately, not everyone can achieve that goal whilst under the tutelage of Vinnie Mac, and because of this many stars seek comfort in other promotions.

We aren’t suggesting that’s what is going to happen with these five, but it’s a possibility that they should definitely look into, in case they begin to feel disgruntled within the WWE system. Of course, that may not be considered likely by some, but recent interviews have suggested that the company may not be wrestling’s answer to Disneyland as many of us would’ve liked to believe.

With all that said, here are five current WWE superstars who would suit NJPW perfectly.

#1 Dean Ambrose

The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose has been stagnant for quite some time on Monday Night Raw, with his transfer following the Superstar Shake-Up not really working out all too well thus far. The guy is still one of the most over wrestlers in the company, but he’s nowhere near the level he was at in the months leading up to WrestleMania 32.

Dean is an expert at facial expressions and telling a story with his unique abilities, as the man himself told Steve Austin during his appearance on the Stone Cold Podcast. Because of this, we believe that there’s a massive opportunity for Dean just waiting to be ceased in Japan when you consider his wrestling ability combined with his other traits.

