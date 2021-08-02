5 Current WWE Superstars whose children are training to be/are already wrestlers 

Wrestling has become a family business over the past few decades. The children of several WWE Hall of Famers are making names for themselves in WWE.

The likes of Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Bray Wyatt and several other current and former WWE Superstars came from wrestling families. It now appears that there could be many more legacies in the future.

There are currently several next-generation Superstars coming through the ranks in WWE. The Rock's daughter Simone is set to become the first-ever fourth-generation superstar.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars and employees whose children are currently training to be part of WWE.

#5. WWE Backstage Producer Fit Finlay

Finlay was once known as an on-screen WWE Superstar and is a former United States Champion. Finlay was released from WWE back in 2011 following a controversial decision at a WWE house show. He went on to work on the Independent Circuit before announcing his retirement in 2012.

WWE later rehired Finlay as a backstage producer. Over the past nine years, the former champion has been part of several cameo appearances whilst holding down his position in the company.

Finlay has also helped train several current WWE stars and has become a mentor to several others. It appears that the current crop of WWE performers are not the only stars looking to Finlay for his guidance in the business, since all of his children are training to be wrestlers.

His son David is currently wrestling with NJPW and is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion, whilst his daughter has won the Georgia State Championship. David has shown that he has inherited his father's skills and could be someone linked to a move to WWE in the future.

Finlay himself comes from a wrestling family since both his father and grandfather were professional wrestlers for companies outside of WWE, whilst his sister worked as a referee.

Finlay has been married twice and his first marriage to was to his former manager Princess Paula. The couple later went on to divorce and both of the star's children have been born during his marriage to his second wife Mel.

