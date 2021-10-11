5 Current WWE Superstars who once worked ordinary 9-5 jobs 

It's rare for wrestlers to be born into the business. Most aspiring WWE Superstars have a dream but no way to finance it.

Many superstars have come from poverty to make their wrestling dreams come true. Meanwhile, others have disclosed the odd jobs they took to fill the gaps.

Several current WWE Superstars went through the same process. Before the following stars signed with the company, they were all working ordinary jobs.

#5. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens worked as a gas station attendant

WWE's Prizefighter once worked for a very different prize when he was a gas station attendant.

During an interview with MLive in 2019, Kevin Owens was asked about his children following in his footsteps, something the former Universal Champion had an interesting answer to. He said he didn't mind as long as they were happy.

"I just want them to be happy. I always pursued this dream, but for the first 7 years that I was a wrestler, I worked at a gas station part time. I finished high school, but still needed a job to make money to live on. I was lucky enough to have the boss to give me time off I needed to wrestle. I think you can be happy doing whatever you want in life as long as it fulfills you can you get something out of it."

Owens made a name for himself in another pro wrestling promotion before being signed by WWE.

