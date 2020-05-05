5 Current WWE Superstars you didn't know married fellow wrestlers 

There are many WWE stars who decided to marry inside the business

The wrestling business has continued to grow over the past few years. With the rise of All Elite Wrestling, there are more names in the business at present than ever before.

Of course, the fact that the industry has grown means that there is more demand on the Superstars to be on the road throughout the year. The fact that these Superstars are away from their families for such a long period of time means that they are able to make lasting friendships and these often turn into relationships.

Whilst some couples that were created in WWE have been pushed into the spotlight including CM Punk and AJ Lee or even Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, there are other married couples who have remained under the radar.

#5 Ember Moon and Matthew Palmer

Ember Moon is a former NXT Women's Champion and is currently part of the SmackDown brand, but the War Goddess has been on the sidelines over the past few months after suffering an ankle injury.

Whilst many main roster female Superstars have made their personal life public, Ember Moon has been somewhat protective of her personal life, but there are a few known details.

The former NXT Superstar married fellow wrestler Matthew Palmer back in November 2018. The couple first made it into the public eye when Palmer proposed to Ember Moon at an Indie event before she signed for WWE. The proposal came mid-way through the show when Ember Moon was called to the ring deliver a promo for the sponsors, but this wasn't the real plan since Palmer went on to propose and she accepted.

Palmer continues to perform on the Independent Circuit, where he is a former PCW Cruiserweight Champion.