5 current WWE tag teams that should never split

Sometimes the whole is greater than the sum of it's parts.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 19:22 IST

Are Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley better off staying as a tag team?

Nothing lasts forever in professional wrestling, especially in WWE. This is particularly true of tag teams, no matter how well some teams seem to work together, a betrayal is never too far away.

However, tag team splits do not always work out for the best, while the implosion of The Rockers saw Shawn Michaels go on to become one of the greatest performers in WWE’s history, or in the case of Edge & Christian, both men went on to have successful singles careers, there have been a whole host of teams that faded into obscurity after going their separate ways.

This remains a hot topic in the company to this day, especially after the recent break-up of Enzo & Cass on Raw. While they have both impressed in recent weeks with their promos, it remains to be seen how they will fare as individuals when their current feud ends.

Meanwhile, on Smackdown Live, the apparently imminent implosion of the Hype Bros. has people speculating as to whether they will be better or worse as singles stars.

Sometimes, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and with that in mind, here are 5 current WWE tag teams that should never split:

#1 The Revival

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have revived old school tag team wrestling

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival have received a lot of praise over the last couple of years for their tag team work. Some of the biggest wrestling personalities in the business, as well as fellow professionals (besides Cody Rhodes), have often cited The Revival as one of the best tag teams in the industry today.

Dash and Dawson put on a number of highly rated matches while down in NXT and were the perfect foil for the likes of American Alpha and DIY. While they are yet to sink their teeth into anything meaningful since their main roster call-up, due to Dash Wilder’s jaw injury, it looks as though they are heading into a feud with The Hardy Boys. If this is indeed the case, they can learn from the tag team veterans and become an even better unit as a result.

The Revival are a throwback to some of the best old school tag teams and are often compared to teams such as Ole and Arn Anderson. This makes them unique in the current wrestling climate and their pinpoint positioning and timing is something special to watch. Therefore, if they do stay together they could potentially go down as the greatest tag team of their generation.