5 Current WWE Women who are engaged 

Several current and former WWE Superstars have walked down the aisle in recent years, after meeting whilst working for the company.

The likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, The Miz and Maryse, and even Edge and Beth Phoenix have all married and welcomed children after initially meeting in WWE.

Several couples could go on to follow in their footsteps in the coming years. Many WWE women are currently engaged to be married, some with partners from outside of the business.

The following list looks at just five female WWE Superstars who are currently engaged.

#5. Current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is engaged to Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke has been part of several relationships throughout her time in the company. The current 24/7 Champion was once connected to fellow superstar Dolph Ziggler as well as bodybuilder Dallas McCarver until his death in August 2017.

The couple has been together since the beginning of 2020 when Brooke was spotted supporting her new partner at several of his fights. The relationship was then confirmed by the couple a few months later and there have now been some hints that Diaz could be looking to follow his partner into the wrestling business.

Dana and Diaz revealed on social media back in July 2021 that they were now engaged, going as far as to share a video of Diaz getting down on one knee and asking Brooke to marry him.

The couple have now been together for more than two years but as of writing, it is unknown if a date has been set for their pending nuptials.

Brooke and Diaz have been training together throughout their relationship and her new partner could be one of the reasons why she has been given a push on WWE TV recently.

Brooke has shown signs of improvement in the ring and could now be looking to step into an on-screen relationship with Reggie after the couple were part of an awkward backstage segment last week on RAW.

