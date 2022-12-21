5 Current WWE women who could enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match 

It has become something of a tradition for a female wrestler to enter the WWE Men's Royal Rumble in order to show that she is at the level to compete with her male counterparts.

Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax have all entered the Rumble over the years, and each woman has been able to eliminate at least one male star in their quest to make a statement.

Will 2023 see another female wrestler step between the ropes and attempt to change the course of history? Here are just five women who could make a statement in the male version of the match.

#5. Valhalla

Sarah Logan has received a new name in WWE since making her return earlier this year and is seen as quite a formidable opponent. Often in the Royal Rumble, there will be some managers who are allowed to head ringside, and whilst it's hard to see Valhalla entering the rumble as a legal participant, she could enter in order to help The Viking Raiders.

If Valhalla is able to make her way out to ringside during the match, she could interfere to prevent Ivar and Erik from being eliminated, since she has been seen as a difference-maker since making her return.

#4. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler could easily hold her own in a match against several of her male counterparts but has never been given the chance. The former MMA fighter is finally being pushed alongside Ronda Rousey on SmackDown and could prove her worth if she entered the men's match.

Baszler was once a feared wrestler during her time in NXT, and a push from now until The Royal Rumble on SmackDown would ensure that she was once again seen as a considerable threat to both WWE divisions.

#3. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

It's unlikely that WWE would allow the Women's Champion to enter The Royal Rumble since she could be defending her Championship. Still, if Bianca Belair drops her title to Alexa Bliss in two weeks, she's free to be added to the men's match.

Belair is arguably the strongest female wrestler in the company at the moment, and has proved this by lifting men who are much bigger than her in the past. Belair hasn't been pushed as a threat to the men's roster as much as Rhea Ripley, but she could still be a difference-maker if added to the match.

#2. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

One woman who is not afraid to step into the ring against any opponent is Ronda Rousey. The former UFC Champion took down Triple H in her first wrestling match, making it clear that her competitive spirit doesn't recognize gender.

Rousey is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion, but stars have been known to pull double duty at The Royal Rumble. If she loses her Championship, she could decide to add herself to the men's match instead to make a statement.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley recently defeated Akira Tozawa in a sanctioned match on Monday Night RAW, which comes after weeks of The Nightmare attacking male superstars and even bodyslamming Luke Gallows.

Rhea Ripley has become a popular star on The Judgment Day, and the group could help heo make a statement if she was added to the Royal Rumble match. Given her recent storylines and the fact that she is now wrestling intergender matches, Ripley is the most obvious choice to enter the match.

