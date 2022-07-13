5 Current WWE women who could legitimately knock you out 

WWE's Women's Revolution has led to many new faces joining the company, and history has been made on several occasions. The women's division is currently the most competitive it has ever been and now includes some of the most feared women in the world of combat sports.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet signed a WWE contract in 2018, and the division has since become one of the best in the business. The current crop of women is so good at present that many fans are pushing for intergender matches to be brought back.

These potential matches are expected to be much more competitive since several women can legitimately hold their own in a match against some of the biggest male stars in the company. On that note, here are five female superstars who are legitimately tough:

#5. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action after suffering a brain injury as she was knocked out in a recent match on RAW. The Nightmare has dominated the women's divisions on NXT UK, NXT, and the main roster. Moreover, she is one of the few women to have held a championship on every show she has been part of.

Ripley recently joined Judgment Day, and there is a reason why Edge recruited her. She also took part in the beatdown of The Rated R Superstar alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor a few weeks ago, which isn't something WWE would usually allow.

The Nightmare is already seen as a star who could cross gender boundaries and could legitimately hold her own in the ring against some of the best in the business.

#4 Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has been the workout buddy of Braun Strowman for several years now. It seems that the former WWE Superstar, who is now her partner, has taught her well. Rodriguez was seen as a force to be reckoned with during her time in NXT and was one of the most dominant wrestlers on the brand.

Since moving up to the main roster, she has already crossed paths with Ronda Rousey and is someone who is set to dominate the SmackDown women's division in the near future. It's clear that WWE is just scratching the surface when it comes to her ability and could easily put her up against some of the best on the blue brand.

#3. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville has become an icon in WWE without stepping into the ring over the past year. However, the former MMA fighter has proved herself many times over when it comes to her ability in the ring. The Pride Fighter came to WWE through Tough Enough and overcame impressive odds to earn a contract.

Her MMA background hasn't become a huge part of her character in the company as of yet, but this is something that WWE could easily tap into in the future. She could become a legitimate threat when she returns to the squared circle.

Deville has proven that she has the ability on the mic, in the ring, and in the cage, making her a threat to everyone in the company.

#2. Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler's favorite thing to do is force her opponents to "Tap, Nap, or Snap." This isn't a new concept for The Queen of Spades, who also has experience in the Octagon. Baszler is a former women's champion in WWE, and despite being overlooked for much of her career, she is a dark horse in every sense of the word.

Baszler's ground and pound technique make her lethal to any opponent. It's clear that once she takes you to the mat, she has complete control and can defeat anyone with the Kirifuda Clutch.

#1. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey dominated the UFC women's division and became a household name for many years before making the move over to wrestling. Rousey is also an Olympian in Judo and has proved in the past that she can take it to anyone who steps into the ring with her.

Rousey once noted that any ring she stepped in was her own, and it's clear that this is something that she believes, and she has already proved that. The Rowdy One's first match saw her stand toe-to-toe with Triple H. She is currently WWE's biggest weapon, and no matter how she is treated in the women's division, she will always be a believable threat regardless of the opposition.

