5 Currently injured WWE Superstars and their expected return dates

WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and with less than five weeks to go until the biggest event of the year, every superstar is looking to wrap themselves in bubble wrap.

Injuries often occur regardless, but this is the worst time for a superstar to be sidelined, even though many are set to miss this year's WrestleMania.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who are sidelined through injury and when they are expected to make their returns. The following dates are based on the most recent updates from the superstars in question.

#5. WWE NXT Superstar Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones began making a name for himself in NXT after he was repackaged in the summer of 2021. The star made it to the final of NXT's Breakout tournament before losing to Carmelo Hayes.

It's clear that WWE had some huge plans for the 400lb star, but these had to be put on the backburner when he ruptured his patellar tendon during a match with Saurav Gurjar back in January 2021.

Jones has since undergone surgery for the injury, and according to a report by The Wrestling Observer, he could be out of action until the fall.

#4. 2021 King of the Ring winner King Woods

King Woods was injured earlier this year

Xavier Woods won the 2021 King of the Ring tournament when he defeated Finn Balor in Saudi Arabia. The New Day member has since changed his name to King Woods. The former Champion's luck appeared to run out when he suffered an injury to the plantaris muscle of his calf.

The injury occurred at a live event back in January, and it was believed that Woods would be sidelined for around six weeks as a result. Reports from Fightful Select have noted that the star has been taken off the inactive list and was expected to return to the road at the end of January.

Whilst his return looks delayed, Woods is expected to be back soon and could return as soon as this week on SmackDown.

#3. Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley took a tough blow back in the summer of 2021 when she was sidelined with an ACL injury just as she was about to step up to take on Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship.

Bayley suffered the injury whilst training at the Performance Center, and it was originally believed that she would be back in time for The Royal Rumble. Recent reports regarding Bayley appear to note that the former Champion could be one of the stars who makes her return following WrestleMania.

Bayley was initially given a 6-9 month prognosis on return in July 2021, which would have her return at the end of April at the latest. After not having a chance to wrestle at last year's WrestleMania, Bayley would have wanted to be part of this year's show.

#2. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was WWE Champion when he suffered a shoulder injury

Bobby Lashley sustained an injury at the worst possible time since he was the WWE Champion and could have taken the title to WrestleMania. Instead, Lashley was beaten at Elimination Chamber as part of a match that he was unable to finish and is now reportedly sidelined until around June.

Reports suggest that the star is working hard to rehab his shoulder injury in the hopes that he can make his return much earlier than scheduled, but with WrestleMania less than a month away, it's unlikely that he will be part of this year's show.

It's unclear if there will be a WWE Championship for Lashley to fight for when he makes his return, but he should be handed a rematch for the title he never lost.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka has been out of action since 2021 after seemingly suffering an arm injury. The former Women's Champion underwent surgery which has kept her sidelined throughout the year, but was rumored to be making her return at The Royal Rumble.

The most recent update on The Empress came from Fightful Select earlier this week when it was noted that she is still listed on the company's inactive roster. The report went on to note that an "optimistic return is 'around spring' for Asuka.

This means that the former Champion could be another star who could make her return on the RAW after WrestleMania next month.

