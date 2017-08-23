Dallas McCarver: 5 things you might want to know about him

A look at the life and career of Dallas McCarver who passed away this week.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 15:49 IST

R.I.P

On Tuesday 22nd August 2017 it was reported that professional bodybuilding and Instagram celebrity Dallas McCarver had passed away at the age of 26.

Followers of professional wrestling may have heard about his death due to the fact that McCarver enjoyed a loving relationship with WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She has since posted a message on her Instagram page calling Dallas a beautiful individual who she saw as the 'yin to her yang'.

We at Sportskeeda would like to pass on our thoughts and prayers to McCarver's friends and family, as well as to Dana. In memory of his short but highly successful life, here are five things you might want to know about the late Dallas McCarver:

#1 He started competing in Bodybuilding at the age of 21

A life well spent.

McCarver was seen very much as an 'up and comer' in the world of bodybuilding. He first gained a passion for the sport when at high school where he originally started his active, sporting life as a footballer.

Due to the size and strength requirements when playing the US version of the game, it's hardly surprising that many footballers get themselves into weight lifting. McCarver like many before him decided to concentrate on the latter activity and ended up making a lot of money and acclaim for himself in the process.

By the time 2017 can come about, McCarver struck an instantly impressive figure, standing at 6ft 1 and weighing over 300lbs.