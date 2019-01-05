×
5 debut feuds Kenny Omega might have in WWE

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    05 Jan 2019, 21:19 IST

The Beast vs. the Cleaner?
Cue the speculation machine! Kenny Omega dropped the IWGP Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13 yesterday. At New Japan's New Year Dash event earlier today, he was nowhere to be seen, nor were any of his Elite stablemates.

This leaves Kenny Omega's future up in the air. He can now be considered the hottest free agent the wrestling world has seen in quite some time. The stars have aligned to put him in a tremendously powerful position.

He can stay in New Japan, where he's proven himself to such an extent, he can join his Elite stablemates at the nascent All Elite Wrestling which, excitingly, has the backing of a billionaire family, or he can try his hand on the biggest stage in the business in WWE, which has reportedly made him a "fantastic offer."

While Omega has been a critic of WWE in the past, he's never been in a better position to negotiate with the Stamford giant as he is right now, given his own talents, the emergence of what could be formidable new competition, and WWE's own shaky position. If Omega were to ever wind up in WWE, now's the time.

While I still expect him to join AEW, his signing with WWE is a real possibility. But if he were to sign, the company would want to make him feel like a big deal from the moment he arrives, guaranteeing him a huge WrestleMania program.

Here are five such programs we could wind up seeing if Omega makes his WWE debut.

#1 Kenny Omega vs. Randy Orton

The Cleaner vs. the Viper
A year ago, this wouldn't have felt like a big enough deal for a Kenny Omega debut feud. 13-time champion though he may be, Randy Orton was one of the most boring performers on the roster, being content to go through the motions. Then Randy Orton turned heel last summer and everything changed.

Orton has been doing some of the best work of his career since then, becoming the main roster's most sadistic act. During his feud with Jeff Hardy, which was one of 2018's best, he vowed that he was going to take down all the "bingo hall darlings" from the pedestal that the fans put them on. Kenny Omega embodies just that.

An Omega emergence in WWE would set this new Orton off. His sadism could come out and we would get an intense rivalry heading into WrestleMania, where the Cleaner's victory over a brand name would cement him as a star immediately.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
