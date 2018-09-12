Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 decisions at Hell in a Cell that can revitalize WWE

Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
683   //    12 Sep 2018, 12:37 IST

Bra
Braun Stroman challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Hell in a Cell

WWE is currently having a really tough time. With the National Football League on its neck, WWE is finding it really hard to maintain its rating as well as the live attendance. Their poor booking, especially on RAW, is not helping as well.

Being a 3-hour show, RAW does not have enough rivalries heading into Hell in a Cell 2018. The booking has been so bad that even the appearances of legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Mick Foley could not help RAW.

However, WWE is known for its ability to pick itself from these situations. For that, the creative needs to get some booking decisions right. Here are 5 booking decisions at Hell in a Cell that could revitalize WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5. Have a definite winner in the WWE championship match

Samo
Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles again for his WWE championship.

WWE has a knack of dragging dream feuds into long meaningless rivalries. They did it with Styles - Nakamura rivalry and are certainly heading in the same direction for the Styles - Joe feud. Their Summerslam bout ended in a DQ finish, when Samoa Joe disrespected the phenomenal one's wife, causing AJ to snap. The build-up to this match so far has been personal and intense.

However, having another scrawny finish will do no good for either of the men and it is imperative that their hell in a cell bout will have a definite winner. There are plenty of superstars in the Smackdown locker room waiting for a title shot and with so many fresh matchups possible, it would be illogical to drag this feud further.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield Roman Reigns AJ Styles
Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Ways in which WWE can surprise us at Hell In A Cell 
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
5 matches that should take place inside Hell in a Cell at...
RELATED STORY
3 Twists that could stun the WWE Universe at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who can turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Hell In A Cell May Be Overwhelming For Fans
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Matches from Hell In A Cell Pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
5 current feuds that deserve a Hell in a Cell match 
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds That Must Happen After Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
3 Big shockers WWE could pull off at Hell in a Cell for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us