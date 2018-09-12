5 decisions at Hell in a Cell that can revitalize WWE

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 683 // 12 Sep 2018, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Stroman challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Hell in a Cell

WWE is currently having a really tough time. With the National Football League on its neck, WWE is finding it really hard to maintain its rating as well as the live attendance. Their poor booking, especially on RAW, is not helping as well.

Being a 3-hour show, RAW does not have enough rivalries heading into Hell in a Cell 2018. The booking has been so bad that even the appearances of legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Mick Foley could not help RAW.

However, WWE is known for its ability to pick itself from these situations. For that, the creative needs to get some booking decisions right. Here are 5 booking decisions at Hell in a Cell that could revitalize WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5. Have a definite winner in the WWE championship match

Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles again for his WWE championship.

WWE has a knack of dragging dream feuds into long meaningless rivalries. They did it with Styles - Nakamura rivalry and are certainly heading in the same direction for the Styles - Joe feud. Their Summerslam bout ended in a DQ finish, when Samoa Joe disrespected the phenomenal one's wife, causing AJ to snap. The build-up to this match so far has been personal and intense.

However, having another scrawny finish will do no good for either of the men and it is imperative that their hell in a cell bout will have a definite winner. There are plenty of superstars in the Smackdown locker room waiting for a title shot and with so many fresh matchups possible, it would be illogical to drag this feud further.

1 / 5 NEXT