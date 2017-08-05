5 decisions in 2017 which left WWE fans confused

What decisions has WWE made in 2017 that made fans collectively scratch their heads? What made fans stunned?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 05 Aug 2017, 16:22 IST

Where does Mojo Rawley's surprising win of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and subsequent disappearance rank?

As 2016 has turned to 2017, a number of different things have happened for the Raw, Smackdown Live and NXT rosters. New champions have been crowned, new challengers have appeared, and fans also witnessed a Superstar Shakeup.

However, for all the fresh and new directions that WWE took, some rather perplexing things happened as well. With all the different occurrences that happened, it was hard not to question some of the decisions that were made.

Whether it was the booking or direction of talent, it became rather difficult for fans to try to follow the bouncing ball in WWE's storytelling. When a story leads in one direction, only to change course with no rhyme or reason, it was rather baffling to see.

What decisions has WWE made up to this point in 2017 that made fans collectively scratch their heads? What made fans either stunned or confused? Here are five decisions in 2017 that left WWE fans confused.

#5 The booking of Bayley

Often made to look pathetic and weak, the early booking of Bayley was baffling against Alexa Bliss

One of the most baffling booking decisions of the WWE recently has been the use of Bayley. Since she came to Raw, it seemed as though she was destined to win the Raw women's championship, and it seemed as though she was primed to be used as the face of the division.

However, she has not been used that way at all. Bayley was put in a feud with Alexa Bliss for the Raw women's title, and at every turn, she wasn't just made to look outmatched, but looked out of place.

Bliss was directing withering promos at her, and when they fought for the title and we thought Bayley would provide some fight against the smaller little Miss Bliss, which didn't happen.

She not only lost her title, it appears as though she has lost some of her fans as well. This, combined with the ‘Bayley, This Is Your Life' segment all made for a very poor set of circumstances for Bayley, and her booking as part of the Raw women's division.