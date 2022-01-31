5 directions for Becky Lynch following WWE Royal Rumble 

At WWE Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop.

It was a highly-competitive contest, where the challenger pushed Big Time Becks to her limits. But in the end, Becky applied a top-rope Manhandle Slam on Doudrop to pick up a clean victory.

The Man has been at the top of the RAW Women's division for the last four months. She has overcome top names like Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan during this memorable reign.

But what lies ahead for the reigning RAW Women's Champion? Is she going to face a certain superstar once again? Will Becky's paths cross with her arch-rival Ronda Rousey?

In this article, let's look at five possible directions for Becky Lynch following WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. Becky Lynch resumes her rivalry with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has had a couple of intense matchups against Becky Lynch since the latter's return to the red brand. The former Riott Squad member has been projected as a legitimate threat to Big Time Becks' title reign.

Morgan failed to take the title off Becky at WWE Day 1. However, her issues with the Irish superstar aren't over by any means.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Liv to hold the title for quite some time now. The company can give fans what they want by allowing the 27-year-old to renew her rivalry with The Man.

It would make up for a solid WrestleMania bout, where Morgan could finally solidify her status as a main-event player.

Edited by Debottam Saha