5 directions for Brian Cage after losing to Jon Moxley at AEW Fight For The Fallen

AEW Fight For The Fallen was a highly entertaining show, and while it wasn't the most hyped AEW event of the year, Fight For The Fallen definitely lived up to expectations and showcased an outstanding night of professional wrestling.

The main event of the evening featured the returning Jon Moxley in action against Brian Cage, as Moxley finally defended the AEW World Championship against Cage. Cage made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing and won the Casino Ladder Match in order to earn himself a shot at the AEW World Title.

Cage was originally scheduled to challenge Moxley for the title at Fyter Fest, however, due to Moxley's wife Renee Young testing positive for COVID-19, the match had to be postponed till Fight For The Fallen.

The match in itself was a solid contest but the ending was rather questionable, as Brian Cage's manager Taz, threw in the towel while Moxley had locked in an armbar on the challenger.

Post-match, Cage laid out the reigning AEW World Champion, but it wasn't for too long, as the returning Darby Allin made the save and came to Moxley's aid.

Having failed to win the AEW World Championship in his first attempt, it now remains to be seen how AEW books this monster of a man, i.e. Brian Cage, and in which direction 'Swolverine' could possibly head towards from here on.

In this article, I've listed the 5 possible options for Brian Cage, and without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5. Brian Cage finds a tag team partner for Darby Allin and Jon Moxley

Moxley's feud against Cage could be far from over

Brian Cage's feud against Jon Moxley could be far from over. After all, Cage did lose the match via technical submission. The FTW Champion may rather prefer dealing with Darby Allin first and then take out Jon Moxley for his own good.

AEW could possibly book a tag match involving Cage against Allin & Moxley but the interesting aspect that remains to be seen is who will Brian Cage team up with, in his war against Allin and Moxley. One would think that a beast like Cage doesn't really need an ally to handle both wrestlers at the same time, but I'm sure he would need one in a tag team match.