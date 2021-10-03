5 directions for Charlotte on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair was the first overall female draft pick of the 2021 WWE Draft and was moved from Monday Night RAW over to Friday night SmackDown. The Queen was reportedly one of the names that FOX specifically asked for when talking to WWE representatives ahead of this year's Draft.

This came as a surprise to the WWE Universe since Charlotte is the current RAW Women's Champion. Flair has taken the Championship over to the blue brand with her and appeared on SmackDown with her title last night.

This isn't the first time that Charlotte has been on the blue brand, but this could be a new lease on life for the Grand Slam Champion and she could become the Roman Reigns of the Women's Division if given the chance.

#5. Charlotte loses the WWE RAW Women's Championship, steps away from the title picture

What does Charlotte Flair have left to prove, to herself or the WWE Universe? Nothing. Flair has won every Championship that's available to the women on WWE's main roster and even returned to NXT last year after winning the title.

The Queen is a ratings draw and there is a reason why FOX personally requested her on their brand. With Charlotte alongside Roman Reigns, SmackDown could become quite the formidable show.

What WWE needs to avoid here is repeating the same old mistakes. Flair, of course, is just a few wins off her father's long-standing record but six years into her career she has plenty of time to achieve it. Why not allow Flair to become the workhorse of the Women's Division? Allow her to put over the up-and-coming stars and work with some of the ones who need to learn the ropes.

There is no denying that Charlotte is the most decorated female wrestler in history and perhaps the greatest of all time, so why not use that and allow her to pass on her gifts?

This could be WWE's chance to make Charlotte a draw, only have her wrestle at specific events and allow her instead to become the star she was destined to be.

