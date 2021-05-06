5 directions for Eva Marie upon her WWE RAW return

Eva Marie announced her shocking return to WWE this past week on Monday Night RAW.

The former Total Divas star appeared during a vignette on Monday's broadcast on the USA Network. She revealed her upcoming return to RAW, declaring an upcoming "Eva-Lution" ahead of her return to the WWE Universe.

This marked the first time Eva Marie had been seen on WWE television since 2016 when she was a member of the SmackDown Live brand. While pursuing outside interests in film and TV, Eva Marie was released from her WWE contract in February 2017.

Now that "All Red Everything" has returned to WWE, it has led many to discuss what WWE creative will have planned for Eva Marie going forward on Monday Night RAW.

Will Marie be a full-time wrestler, a manager, a presenter or something completely different? Let's take a closer look at five directions for Eva Marie upon her WWE RAW return.

#5 Feud with Asuka on WWE RAW

Asuka is set to challenge Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash later this month

Asuka has certainly had an interesting past 12 months on WWE television to say the least. She was awarded the RAW Women's Championship after Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and vacated the title on Monday Night RAW.

This led to Asuka spearheading the RAW women's division for the remainder of the year. She feuded with the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Mickie James, and Rhea Ripley over the title.

However, Asuka is currently without gold on WWE television. The Empress of Tomorrow lost the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 Night Two when she was defeated by Rhea Ripley in an excellent encounter.

Asuka will receive another opportunity to reclaim the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash when she faces off against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.

Should Asuka be unsuccessful in her pursuit of the title, perhaps she could then transition into a feud with Eva Marie on WWE television?

One major criticism of Eva Marie from the WWE Universe in the past has been centered around Marie's lack of in-ring experience and quality.

Perhaps matches and feuds with Asuka could help elevate Eva Marie to the next level in terms of in-ring work and help establish the former Total Divas star to the current WWE audience.

