5 directions for Gable Steveson on WWE RAW

Gable Steveson made headlines in September 2021 after it was announced that he had signed with WWE. Steveson rose to prominence after winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics. He surprisingly defeated reigning World Champion Geno Petriashvili in the finale.

On the second night of the WWE draft, Gable Steveson was signed to the RAW roster. Fans are now patiently waiting to see how the Olympic sensation will make his WWE debut.

There are many directions the young man can take to embark on his journey as a sports entertainer. With that being said, take a look at the five directions for Gable Steveson on WWE RAW after a successful freestyle wrestling career.

#5. Gable Steveson joins The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Gable Steveson signing with WWE sent waves across the entire wrestling industry. Many top names had a lot to say about the newcomer, and what direction he could take going forward.

Bobby Lashley had some really good things to say about Steveson. That’s not all, as Gable Steveson was made a very good offer by The All Mighty. The former WWE Champion, in an exclusive interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, spoke about the prospects of the Olympian joining WWE.

The RAW Superstar assured that if Gable Stevenson joined the WWE, he could recruit him into the Hurt Business, refine him and maybe put a title on him.

“He has so much potential that he can do whatever he wants to do right now. So I got to take my hat off because I watched him at the Olympics and he looked incredible. I'm not trying to pull him this way because he is young. He is 21 years old, he can go fight if he wants to and get that out of the system. That might be his call. If he does come to WWE, the smartest way for him to do is give me a call and maybe we can get him into The Hurt Business and help his career. If he comes to WWE and is not part of The Hurt Business then he is gonna fall like anybody else and be a second range guy. That's his options, either come to WWE and join The Hurt Business and we can ensure him that he is gonna be in the right place, in the right hands or he can go to UFC and to try his hand out there,” Lashley said.

Joining The Hurt Business could turn out to be a great idea for the Olympic sensation. Bobby Lashley is one of the most successful athletes in the wrestling industry, and he could help Gable Steveson get started on the ring foot. MVP’s return to RAW could further boost the newcomer.

