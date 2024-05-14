5 directions for Kofi Kingston following latest WWE RAW incident

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston squared off against Gunther in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion sought to avenge his New Day brother Xavier Woods' injury inflicted by Gunther. Despite delivering an intense and impressive performance against The Ring General, Kingston's efforts fell short. In the closing stages of the match, Gunther applied the devastating Boston Crab to seal the victory over Kingston.

With this loss behind him, following are the potential directions for Kofi Kingston moving forward.

#5. Get back to basics

Kofi Kingston, alongside his New Day stablemates Xavier Woods and Big E, comprises of one of the most decorated tag teams in history, boasting an impressive 14-time WWE Tag Team Championship reign. However, their last title victory dates back to 2021.

Following his loss in the King of the Ring tournament, Kofi Kingston might opt to bide his time, waiting for Woods to recover before turning their focus to the tag team division on RAW. The stars could pursue the title and go after The Miz and R-Truth.

#4. Get his revenge on Gunther

Expand Tweet

While Kofi Kingston may have fallen short in his match against Gunther, there's still an avenue for him to seek retribution against The Ring General.

With Gunther set to compete in the Semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament next week on RAW, Kingston could potentially get under his skin by interfering and costing him the match.

This could establish Kingston as enemy number one for Gunther. The former WWE Champion could further rub salt into The Ring General's wounds if he manages to team up with Giovanni Vinci, who was recently ousted from Imperium.

#3. Continue as a singles WWE star and pursue gold

With Xavier Woods' return from injury still lacking a definitive timeline, Kofi Kingston may opt to continue as a singles star for the time being.

He could be keeping a keen eye on the upcoming Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The four-time IC Champion might set his sights on adding another reign to his impressive resume.

The star may decide to go after Sami Zayn, if he retains the title in Saudi Arabia, and look to establish himself as a top star on the roster once again.

#2. Embrace the dark side

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston is surely a future Hall of Famer. However, his career trajectory has seen a stagnation or decline over the past year.

WWE might therefore consider turning the beloved star heel. Embracing a new attitude could inject fresh energy into Kingston's persona and provide a compelling storyline for fans to engage with moving forward.

#1. Feud with Karrion Kross

Expand Tweet

WWE may have hinted at a potential feud between Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following Kingston's defeat to Gunther, he was spotted limping backstage where he encountered Kross. The latter seemed to be sympathetic towards Kingston in a confusing exchange. However, this could be an indication that Kross and his group have their next target.

This interaction left fans speculating about what may transpire between the two superstars in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback