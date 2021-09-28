5 things that can happen after The Hurt Business reunited on WWE RAW: Dream feud, New member?

Bobby Lashley may not have won the WWE Championship from Big E on RAW, but he can take solace in the fact that The Hurt Business is back together. This move has been one of several positive happenings on Monday night.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander appeared during Lashley's WWE Title match with Big E at the start of the show and nearly assisted The All Mighty in becoming the champion once again. And while he doesn't have the gold, this Hurt Business reunion is good news for him.

Benjamin and Alexander are once again rejuvenated, with several potential directions for them as a unit alongside Bobby Lashley. A few of them are obvious short-term options, but we will also look at a few storylines that can happen as we head into 2022.

Here are five things that can happen after The Hurt Business reunited on RAW. What would you like to see them do? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 The Hurt Business vs. The New Day next week on WWE RAW

As soon as the reunited Hurt Business distracted Big E, The New Day ran out to attack them. This led to a world title Steel Cage Match to close the show, during which Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander interfered before once again being thwarted by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The animosity between the two teams may lead to a tag team match next week, whether or not Big E and Bobby Lashley are involved. The two of them finished up their feud on the Red brand, making a six-man tag an unlikely prospect.

Either way, the two factions are not completely done with each other. This could transition nicely into The All Mighty's next angle.

#4 The Hurt Business is fed to Goldberg for WWE Crown Jewel

Goldberg made an appearance on RAW, during which he called out Bobby Lashley. Following the events of SummerSlam - which saw The All Mighty attack Gage Goldberg - the WWE Hall of Famer is gunning for vengeance. That vengeance may come at Crown Jewel, as the two have a quick and intense brawl.

The Hurt Business would back Lashley up during this feud, for better or worse. Goldberg will likely plow through Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on RAW before the big match in Saudi Arabia. He might even defeat Bobby Lashley.

If that is the case, WWE has to ensure a decent follow-up for The Hurt Business on RAW or SmackDown. Let's now take a look at a few exciting options the faction can take up following Crown Jewel.

