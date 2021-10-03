5 directions for Zelina Vega on WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown hosted the first night of the 2021 Draft on Friday. While several names were drafted on-air, the moves continued after the cameras switched off.

One star who was drafted after the show was Zelina Vega. She recently returned to the company after being released back in November 2020.

Since her return, Vega has been part of several matches on SmackDown and has formed a partnership with Carmella. "The most beautiful woman in all of WWE" is yet to be drafted, but Vega is bound to return to the red brand.

The following list looks at different directions for Zelina Vega on RAW.

#5. Zelina Vega and Carmella push for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Zelina Vega was part of Monday Night RAW alongside Andrade last year. This time she's alone as the latter has left the company to work for AEW.

However, Carmella will likely be heading over to Monday Night RAW to work with her real-life partner Corey Graves. This means that the two women can continue as partners and even push for the Tag Team Championships.

Current champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley were drafted to RAW on Friday night. They would be open to the challenge of Carmella and Vega, given the lack of contenders on the red brand.

Since many women's tag teams have been split in recent months, the company desperately needs more tag teams in the Women's Division. Vega and Carmella could be an exciting team.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far