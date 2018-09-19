5 dream competitors for WWE World Cup

WWE World Cup is a new attraction for the fans

WWE has announced another PPV in Saudi Arabia after organising the sold-out 'The Greatest Royal Rumble' on 27th April. It is part of the deal WWE signed with the Saudi Sports Authority earlier this year.

Earlier this year, there were reports that the SSA had signed a 45 million dollar deal with WWE. WWE could use this revenue to promote other budding wrestling ventures like NXT UK and the 205 Live division. Also, WWE is trying to talk about getting women to wrestle in the Arabian sub-continent.

The next PPV in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the Crown Jewel PPV on November 2nd of this year. WWE has announced a tournament/match called WWE World Cup which will eventually reveal the best wrestler of the world.

Every PPV in Saudi Arabia has a unique match. The Greatest Royal Rumble had the 50-man Royal Rumble match, and this match/tournament is an amazing idea as well, produced by WWE to garner more attention from all around the world.

WWE is likely to bring in surprise competitors to compete in this tournament, but here are a few dream wrestlers who hardcore wrestling fans will love to see in this World Cup tournament.

#5 Seth Rollins

The Kingslayer will slay the competition

Who can disagree with this? Rollins is the best the RAW brand has right now. His wrestling prowess has been proven again and again because of the stupendous matches he puts up every week on RAW.

The Architect is one of the best wrestlers in WWE, and his technical and high flying abilities are flawless. He always manages to put up amazing matches, and he can be one of the wrestlers participating in the WWE World Cup. If the very motive of this tournament is to derive the best wrestler in the world. Then why not Rollins?

