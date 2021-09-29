5 dream cross-promotional opponents for Brock Lesnar

Ever since he returned to WWE from UFC, Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest stars in the company. Since he works a limited schedule and is carefully protected, Lesnar's matches always feel significant. There are also a plethora of fresh opponents for him at any one time.

Considering his star power and standing in the professional wrestling industry, a number of stars from other promotions would queue up to face Lesnar if the opportunity presented itself. There are also some performers with whom The Beast Incarnate already has a history.

With that being said, here are five dream cross-promotional opponents for Brock Lesnar:

#5. Miro is enjoying a purple patch with AEW

Miro had an outstanding reign as United States Champion which culminated in a big match with John Cena at WrestleMania 31. During this run, the Bulgarian star was presented as an unstoppable monster who tore through the WWE roster. He later showed his personality and comedic timing but was never booked as strongly.

After an unspectular beginning to life in AEW, Miro has now found his footing with the promotion. All the facets of his character have come together, and he's one of the most entertaining characters in professional wrestling. Miro has arguably made the TNT Championship just as prestigious as the AEW World Championship. He might also be joined by Lana once her non-compete clause ends.

Brock Lesnar vs Miro would be a clash between two titans with different styles. Would Lesnar be able to break out of the Game Over submission hold? Could he take The Redeemer to Suplex City?

#4. Malakai Black vs Brock Lesnar nearly happened in WWE

When Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, was the executive director of RAW, he was a big fan of Malakai Black. The two men had a good working relationship, and Heyman even reportedly pitched a feud between the Dutch star and Lesnar. When asked about his relationship with Heyman during an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Black said:

"Since day one, me and Paul meshed. I love that man. He’s always been really good to me. He’s been blunt with me and I appreciate people being blunt with me, don’t dance around the subject, just tell me how it is, especially in this business. Paul had big ideas, not just with me, but with a lot of younger people like Buddy Murphy."

Ever since his AEW debut, Black's occultist character has found more of a focus, and he has been presented as a main event act. The crowd has also taken to Black and his muay-thai-based in-ring style. He has all the ingredients to complement Lesnar and create magic with The Beast Incarnate.

