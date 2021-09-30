Ranking the 5 best cross-promotional matches for Finn Balor

Before he joined WWE, Finn Balor had a very successful run with NJPW. He feuded with some of the company's biggest stars and was one of the founding members of the Bullet Club.

At the time, Balor rubbed shoulders with a number of up-and-comers, who went on to become core members of AEW.

This leaves him with a plethora of cross-promotional opponents if he were to ever leave WWE. While he appears content at present, the Irishman might just be enticed by the prospect of taking on a different challenge when his contract comes due.

With that being said, here is the ranking of the five best cross-promotional matches for Finn Balor:

#5. Finn Balor vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

In NJPW, Finn Balor and Ryusuke Taguchi were a successful unit together, winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship four times. Balor eventually turned on Taguchi and formed the Bullet Club. The current WWE Superstar even put over Taguchi in his last NJPW match.

However, things have gone very differently for both men since their last encounter. Balor became a big star in WWE and was the first person to hold the Universal Championship. Taguchi, on the other hand, remained in NJPW's junior heavyweight division. Even though he's a respected member of the roster, he hasn't been nearly as successful as his former tag team partner.

With a story centered on jealousy and resentment, Balor and Taguchi would undoubtedly steal the show if they were to have a rematch.

#4. Finn Balor vs. Jay White

While they were once one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling, the Bullet Club are now a shadow of their former selves. Although the leader, Jay White, is a talented performer in his own right, the rest of the faction seriously lacks star power.

Over the years, the Bullet Club has lost a number of its top stars to WWE and AEW. Replenishing the pool of talent wasn't a problem initially, but they've long since passed the point of no return. A dream match between Finn Balor and Jay White would revolve around the Irishman attempting to take back control and restore the group to its former glory.

Even though they're a diminished force, the audience still cares enough about the Bullet Club to make the story work. Balor and White have the chops required to make it one to remember.

Edited by Kartik Arry