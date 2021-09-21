5 dream cross-promotional opponents for Roman Reigns

Ever since he turned heel and joined forces with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has arguably been the biggest star in pro-wrestling. The Tribal Chief has been carefully protected and his presentation has been finely tuned with great attention to detail.

Reigns has also demonstrated an ability to have entertaining programs throughout the card regardless of style. This opens up a number of dream match options for the reigning Universal Champion.

With that being said, here are five dream cross-promotional opponents for Roman Reigns.

#5. Cody Rhodes could be a great foil for Roman Reigns

While he might divide opinion among the AEW fanbase, Cody Rhodes has demonstrated that he's a talented performer with an unparalleled understanding of the nuances of pro-wrestling.

As he demonstrated during his feud with Chris Jericho, Rhodes is an incredible babyface who can get the audience invested in his matches. This makes him an outstanding candidate for a dream match with Reigns. Rhodes even has a past with WWE, which could play into the narrative.

#4. Kenny Omega might be the best wrestler in the world

A match between the Universal Champion and the AEW World Champion is box office on its own. Throw into the equation the fact that Reigns and Omega are two of the biggest names in pro-wrestling over the last decade, and this match has the potential for fireworks.

Over the years, Omega has proven to be one of the greatest in-ring workers. His series of matches with Kazuchika Okada received critical acclaim with their two out of three falls match earning seven stars from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While Omega and Reigns are almost guaranteed to have an incredible match, Paul Heyman and Don Callis will also add a great deal to this dynamic. Both men are supremely entertaining on the microphone and will ensure a terrific build.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh