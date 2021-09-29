5 dream cross-promotional opponents for Triple H

Triple H once had a reputation for selfishly protecting his spot, but he has worked closely with young talent and put them over in recent years. Since he's one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, The Game also knows exactly how to make the youngsters look like megastars.

With the rise of AEW, there are several new wrestlers on the block with whom he could have a dream match. There are also some familiar faces with whom he has an interesting history.

With that being said, here are five dream cross-promotional opponents for Triple H:

#5. Adam Cole vs. Triple H would have a student vs. teacher dynamic

Ever since he made his debut in 2017 by taking out Drew McIntyre, Adam Cole was one of the cornerstones of WWE NXT. The Undisputed Era was at the heart of the show's central storylines and put on compelling performances every week.

Cole won the NXT Championship from Johnny Gargano at TakeOver 25 and never looked back. He held the title for over a year as the top star, establishing himself as the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. His program with Gargano even won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's feud of the year award for 2019.

Cole was the poster boy when the show went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Wars. Even though they were ultimately overshadowed by All Elite Wrestling in the ratings, the brand produced a lot of quality television centered around him. Tony Khan later admitted that Cole terrified him as the opposing company's star.

However, he left the Black and Gold brand for AEW after putting over Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 36. Meanwhile, NXT is undergoing a transition and is being stripped of many of the elements that Triple H put in place to make it a cult favorite.

A Master vs. Apprentice storyline between The Game and Adam Cole, who left NXT for the competition, could be incredible.

Edited by Kaushik Das